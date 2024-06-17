Learn free first aid skills with St John Ambulance and volunteer with the charity in Scunthorpe
Members of the public are welcome to drop by between 12pm and 5pm and learn some essential life saving techniques including Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), how to use a defibrillator, how to deal with severe bleeds and how to assist someone who is choking.
There will also be opportunities to volunteer for the nation’s leading health response and first aid charities in a variety of roles including Youth Helpers and Youth Leaders. These Youth Team members help the local St John Cadets (10- to 17-year-olds) reach their full potential as the next generation of life savers.
As well as picking up some essential first aid skills, visitors will be able to have a go at tombola and other games. As the charity relies on donations to continue its life saving mission, any donations on the day via collection tins or QR-codes would be immensely appreciated.
The charity is also taking the opportunity to launch the South Humber branch of the St John Fellowship – a group open to anyone aged over 18 who would like to support St John without necessarily learning first aid. Fellowship members around the country provide valuable assistance to St John in a variety of ways including fundraising, giving talks to groups and working with first aid volunteers at events to spread awareness of the charity.
Phil McCarthy, manager of St John’s Scunthorpe unit and leader of the new St John South Humber Network, said: “We are really excited to be attending the Armed Forces Day. We’re looking forward to meeting many people there and showing them some simple techniques which could one day mean they could save a life. We also have some great opportunities for anyone who would like to join St John as a member of our local Youth Team or as part of the brand-new St John Fellowship in South Humber. Please look out for our stand and displays on the day and come and talk to us.”
For further information about St John Ambulance and to discover volunteering opportunities and a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, visit www.sja.org.uk. To apply to become a member of the Youth Team please go to www.sja.org.uk/youthteam.
