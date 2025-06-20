When Leeds resident Kim Spence was surprised to win first prize in a photography competition she wanted the money to go to a good cause.

As an intrepid adventurer in her spare time, she picked a charity close to her heart: Mind Over Mountains provides walks and retreats to help people deal with mental health challenges.

“I love spending time in the mountains, it helps clear your head and relax you, so I wanted to donate to a charity to help more people find themselves in the great outdoors,” says Kim.

The financial adviser from Roundhay, Leeds, is no stranger to adventure. She has previously run the Everest Marathon, from the old base camp in Nepal, and is currently training for a 5-day non-stop adventure race that includes mountain biking, hiking and kayaking around the Cairngorms in Scotland.

Outdoors lover Kim Spence on an adventure in Norway

It was on a local expedition however that Kim took her winning photo.

“We took the train to Horton-in-Ribblesdale with the plan of mountain biking over the hills to Ilkley. Just as we left the station I spotted this view with such incredible light and captured it on my phone, “ she says.

The theme of the competition run by her employer Amber River Leodis Wealth was 'Living Life to the Full'.

Kim is originally from Linlithgow in Scotland and ever since she was young has always unwound by taking part in various sports. Her favourite outdoor activities are running, cycling, open-water swimming and kayaking. “Before or after a stressful event, all I want to do is go for a run,” she says.

Kim's winning photo taken at the start of her bike ride from Horton in Ribblesdale to Ilkley.

“That's why I wanted the money to go towards encouraging people to get active in the outdoors as I understand how important it is for our mental health. I also think it is a very therapeutic way of speaking about problems rather than sitting in a room.”

“We are really grateful Kim chose to donate to our charity,” says Ian Sansbury from Mind Over Mountains.

“Evidence consistently shows a positive relationship between spending time in nature and good health and wellbeing. So with our walks and weekend retreats we offer much more than an escape into nature,” he says.

“Participants are accompanied by our skilled counsellors and coaches who walk, talk and, most importantly, listen.”