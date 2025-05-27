Leeds agency celebrates record breaking year and 13 new clients

Leeds-based full service digital agency, Engage, has reported a 28 percent year-on-year growth in revenue in the 2024/25 financial year, with 13 new clients added to its roster.

Since becoming an employee-owned business (EoB) last year, the marketing agency has continued to grow, welcoming nine new staff members, expanding to a 58-strong workforce.

During the year, Engage drove 26 million plays for Jet2, a 350 percent organic revenue increase for Japanese retailer MUJI, as well as developing a sector leading website for renowned hospitality operator Sport London.

Engage’s success has been further amplified through an array of award wins, taking home four in May 2025 alone. The agency was crowned Best Team Culture and Best Workplace Health & Wellbeing Awareness campaign at the UK Company and Culture Awards. Most recently, the agency won Best Digital Agency and Best Independent Agency at the Prolific North Champions Awards.

Managing Director at Engage, Alex Willcocks said: “The success we’re seeing right now is no accident – it’s the result of extraordinary people doing extraordinary work, and being truly invested in the outcome. Since becoming employee-owned, we’ve seen a real shift in mindset. Every win – whether it’s a new client, an award, or a great piece of work – is a shared success. Our recent growth and industry recognition are proof that when people feel genuine ownership, they go above and beyond. And we’re only just getting started.”

Director at Engage, Dom Mernock, added: “Over the next year, we’re focused on building smarter strategies that go beyond the brief, tapping into what really matters for our clients and their audiences. By pushing our creative thinking and putting more time into internal development, we’re setting ourselves up for even bigger wins. It’s that mix of ambition and attention to detail that keeps driving results.”

Established in 2007, Engage works with brands to drive results through a range of digital marketing services, including website design and development, through to content marketing, SEO and PPC.