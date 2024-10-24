Leeds-based charity urge those in debt to seek help this Advice Week

To mark the first ever national Advice Week, St Vincent’s Leeds are encouraging those in debt to seek guidance on how to manage their finances, to help relieve the strain on health that comes with debt worries.

The centre, which is based in East Leeds on Berking Avenue, has a dedicated team of debt advisors which offer free advice to help those who are struggling financially in the area.

This Advice Week, the team at Leeds are urging those who need help to reach out and to put a spotlight on the negative impact debt can have on people.

“Over the years what we hear time and time again is that debt problems are also being described as ‘suffocating’, ‘like a massive weight on your shoulders that’s always there’, ‘it affects relationships’, ‘it affects mental health’ and ‘it keeps you up at night’,” explains Debt Advice Manager at St Vincent’s Leeds, Luke Denison.

“Unfortunately, being in debt can also lead to some people having thoughts of self-harm. Some tell us this, but many don’t. Either way, we know all too well where debt can take you. We take that very seriously and we are here to help.

“If any of the above resonates with you, you’re not alone. There are always options. That’s important to emphasise... there are always options. Debt advice can literally change your life, some even tell us that it saved their life.”

Over the course of the last year, the debt team in Leeds had over 550 new cases and wrote off over £1million in debt for those they helped.

The centre at Leeds offers a free, impartial and confidential debt advice service, and understands that everyone’s circumstances are different. They know that debt can arise for many reasons, from an illness to an unexpected bill. That’s why the team listen to each case and assign them to an advisor who can help based on individual needs.

If you are struggling with debt and need help from the team at St Vincent’s Leeds, please get in touch by calling 0113 2484126 or by emailing [email protected].