Leeds-based charity Zarach receives £3,000 to help combat childhood bed poverty

Leeds-based charity Zarach is celebrating after receiving a donation of £3,000 to continue its work of ending bed poverty for children across the region.

The donation was made by urban logistics developer Chancerygate and construction firm Caddick. The companies are currently working together to deliver the 223,000 sq ft T45 scheme, located on the A63 East Leeds link road within the Cross Green industrial area.

The money will help Zarach deliver beds to children in need whose families lack the means to provide them with a good night’s sleep.

According to Barnado’s research, one in 20 children have slept on the floor in the past year due to a lack of beds, with an estimated 900,000 children currently experiencing bed poverty across the UK.

Support - Zarach has received a £3,000 donation from Chancerygate and Caddick

Commenting on the donation, Ellie McGrath, head of fundraising at Zarach, said: “We’re delighted to have the team from Chancerygate and Caddick join us at our warehouse to see the work we’re doing to end child bed poverty.

“Their donation will enable us to deliver 20 brand new bed bundles to children who might currently be sharing a bed, sleeping on a sofa, or even on the floor - it’s truly life changing for the families we support.”

Zarach was founded in 2018 by Deputy Head Teacher Bex Wilson, after a conversation with a 10 year old boy in her class, led her to discover that so many did not have a bed to sleep in at night.

Since then, Zarach’s mission has been to end child bed poverty, now having delivered more than 14,000 beds to children around the country.

Ian Johnson, senior project management director at Chancerygate, commented, “After seeing the incredible work that Zarach do to reduce child bed poverty, we were excited to be able to provide a donation that allows them to continue this vital service.

“Our donation will provide beds for children who lack the sleeping arrangements they need to ensure they get the sleep needed to support their learning and development at school.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest multi-unit urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide. The company has offices in London, Warrington, and Birmingham, as well as in Europe in Madrid, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris.

Debbie Watson, social value manager for Caddick Construction, commented: “Before we had even put a spade in the ground at the T45 development, the Caddick team and Chancerygate spent time getting to know the local community.

“This included children’s bed poverty charity, Zarach, and the fantastic work this organisation does to tackle the growing issue of bed poverty.

“We’re pleased to be able to support Zarach with this match-funded £3,000 donation, enabling the charity to focus its valuable time on the incredible support offered to families in the local area and beyond.”