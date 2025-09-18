Leeds-based Student Minds project receives grant to help improve mental wellbeing

Leeds-based national mental health charity Student Minds is launching a new pilot programme to support student leaders from racialised communities, thanks to a £15,000 grant.

The project, running across three universities, will provide six months of training and support for new student union officers and student society leaders. Part of the programme includes coaching from specialist EDI and anti-racism consultant Osaro Otobo, equipping them with the skills to tackle health inequalities, speak up on behalf of their peers and hold university leaders to account.The grant was awarded by the The Health Lottery Foundation.

Final term stress, exam pressure, and uncertainty about the future can all take a toll on student wellbeing. Many students now balance part-time work alongside their studies – an average of 15 hours per week – while also facing housing and financial pressures. For racialised students, these challenges are compounded by barriers to accessing healthcare and the need to navigate systemic inequalities.

