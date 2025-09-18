Leeds-based Student Minds project receives grant to help improve mental wellbeing
The project, running across three universities, will provide six months of training and support for new student union officers and student society leaders. Part of the programme includes coaching from specialist EDI and anti-racism consultant Osaro Otobo, equipping them with the skills to tackle health inequalities, speak up on behalf of their peers and hold university leaders to account.The grant was awarded by the The Health Lottery Foundation.
Final term stress, exam pressure, and uncertainty about the future can all take a toll on student wellbeing. Many students now balance part-time work alongside their studies – an average of 15 hours per week – while also facing housing and financial pressures. For racialised students, these challenges are compounded by barriers to accessing healthcare and the need to navigate systemic inequalities.
Rosie Tressler, CEO of Student Minds, said: “There is a real cliff edge when students reach adulthood. We find that signposting to what support services are available varies by area. It’s especially challenging for racialised students who often face unique barriers to accessing support and who must navigate racial inequalities in both higher education and healthcare.”