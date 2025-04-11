Leeds boy collects more than 1000 Easter eggs for Candlelighters Children’s Cancer Charity

Following donations from well-wishers, six-year-old Freddie Isherwood and his mum Becky (both from Leeds), and family friend Marie Woodhead will hand over more than 1200 donated Easter Eggs to the Candlelighters charity, for sharing with children battling cancer and other debilitating illnesses.

The Easter Appeal was Freddie's idea, who is himself undergoing treatment for leukaemia, at Leeds Children’s Hospital, and wanted to share the treats with other children going through similar experiences.

Candlelighters provide much-needed support to children such as Freddie and their families and is a welcome presence in the Children’s Oncology/Haematology Department L31 at the hospital. Becky, who is also a trainee midwife commented, “I am so proud of Freddie for wanting to help others. Nobody chooses this experience, but Candlelighters provides essential practical and emotional support. This includes a dedicated play and relaxation area on the ward and well-being support for patients’ siblings, parents, and wider family when they need it. Seemingly small things, like a chocolate egg, help to bring much-needed normality to very tough circumstances and speaking from experience, Candlelighters’ support makes an enormous difference. We’re incredibly fortunate to have Candlelighters here in Yorkshire, not every county has the privilege of such an amazing charity.

As well as lending listening support, the charity takes a practical approach which includes examples such as organising social events and parties, accommodation for the families to take holiday breaks from treatment, and a pavilion inside the hospital ward that is supplied with toys and activities for patients and their siblings to play and relax during treatment periods, giving adults a chance to take a much-needed break.

Freddie Isherwood during the handover of more than 1200 donated Easter Eggs to the Candlelighters charity

Alongside the Easter Egg donation, Freddie, Becky, and Marie Woodhead—together with her friends and colleagues at Konica Minolta UK—have been raising additional funds for Candlelighters through a raffle, featuring prize packages generously donated by Marie and Becky.

Marie commented, "Even in the face of adversity, Freddie and Becky have done an amazing job of raising awareness and the public donations of Easter Eggs have been overwhelming. Myself, with colleagues at Konica Minolta and friends, are also passionate supporters of Candlelighters. It’s a wonderful charity that provides different levels of whole of family support as well as practical help such as supplies of basics to Children’s oncology like pens and notepads, teabags, gifts, or accommodation for families needing to be close to the hospital, along with activities and support that enable families to make time for the whole family as well as helping them find ways to cope better with the realities of the situation. You never know when you might need this kind of support, and it is incredibly important when you do.”

Last Autumn Marie and fellow Konica Minolta team member Caroline Marsden helped to collectively raise £6,150 for Candlelighters by competing in a Ready Steady Cook competition organised by the charity at Leeds City College, and in December the team helped to kick-start the festive season by volunteering at the Candlelighters Christmas Party.

Becky concluded, “We are also very lucky to have the amazing care team at Leeds Children’s Hospital, they provide a personal approach to support which is complemented by the fantastic work of Candlelighters. The generosity of well-wishers, including Marie and her colleagues, has been amazing. We wouldn’t get through the journey without Candlelighters - this kind of support is needed across the UK.”

Donations to Candlelighters Easter Appeal can be made at Team Freddie Candlelighters Fundraising Page