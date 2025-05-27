Leeds Bradford airport launches search for Yorkshire’s most iconic views

New terminal expansion set to open this summer will offer 83% more seating and stunning panoramic views of the runway. Campaign launches with airport’s brand-new seating appearing at famous Yorkshire landmarks including Harewood and Malham Cove.

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has today launched a campaign to discover Yorkshire’s most iconic views, in celebration of its new terminal expansion which is all set to open this summer. The redevelopment will provide 83% more seating for passengers along with uninterrupted views of the runway, bringing a new scenic perspective to the travel experience.

To kick off the campaign, LBA has taken its brand-new seating on tour to some of the region’s most picturesque locations including Harewood, Malham Cove, Brimham Rocks, and Emmerdale’s legendary Woolpack pub, where visitors were treated to the unique opportunity to sit down and take in the views – much like passengers will be able to from the new terminal.

Residents across the region have been asked to nominate their most treasured views to help crown Yorkshire’s most scenic spot. Anyone who submits a nomination will automatically be entered into a prize draw to a win an enhanced visit from LBA this summer with two tickets to the brand-new lounges, two Fast Track passes and free airport parking. So whether it’s a hidden gem, a personal family favourite or a well-loved landmark, hopefuls can place their nominations here: https://www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/best-seat-in-yorkshire

York Minster

John Cunliffe, Commercial and Strategy Director at Leeds Bradford Airport commented: “We’re proud to connect our passengers with some of Europe’s most beautiful destinations, but it’s just as important to celebrate the incredible scenery we have right here on our doorstep. The new terminal will not only enhance passenger comfort with 83% more seating, but will also offer a brand-new panoramic view of the runway, making it the perfect place to sit back, relax, and take it all in before your next departure”