Leeds Businessman Wins National Award

A well-known name in the Leeds business community, Dave McCartney, has been crowned Franchisee of the Year 2025 by The Alternative Board (TAB), a global network supporting business owners through peer advisory boards and coaching.

Dave, who runs TAB’s Leeds North franchise, received the honour at the organisation’s annual conference, hosted this year at the Crowne Plaza in Leeds. The event marked TAB’s 15th anniversary in the UK and brought together franchisees from across the country for two packed days of insight, networking and celebration.

As one of the first TAB franchisees in the UK, Dave has been at the heart of the organisation’s growth for the past 15 years. His franchise has long been recognised as one of the strongest in the network and this latest award cements that reputation.

Ed Reid, TAB UK’s Managing Director, praised Dave’s consistent energy and dedication:

A TAB peer board meeting in action L-R: Amanda Cooke from Design Tonic, Paul McDonald from PWA Group, Dave McCartney of TAB, Rob Minto from The Onlii, James Patchett from Patchett Joinery and Homes, Bridget Petty from JPS Print, Mark Swindells from Geo2.

“Dave’s unmatchable enthusiasm has always been one of his greatest assets. His belief in the power of what we do, specifically the life-changing impact on the business owners we work with, remains as strong as ever. His support of the wider network, particularly in helping to onboard a new franchisee in Leeds Central last year, has truly been exceptional.”

Dave’s work with local businesses across Leeds and West Yorkshire continues to make a meaningful difference. He runs three TAB peer boards, where business owners meet monthly to share challenges, set goals, and hold each other to account all backed by one-to-one coaching sessions.

Local firms which Dave has helped grow include: Design Tonic, PWA Group, The Onlii, Patchett Joinery and Homes, Geo2 and JPS Print.

Before joining TAB, Dave built a successful career in food and chemical industries, holding senior roles at companies including Globe Food Ingredients, Nandi Proteins and Fiske Food Ingredients. Today, he applies that experience to help business owners from a wide range of sectors achieve sustainable growth and better work-life balance.

Dave McCartney celebrating 15 years of TAB in the UK at its recent Annual Conference.

This marks Dave’s third time winning TAB’s Franchisee of the Year, a rare achievement within the network and a reflection of the deep respect he holds among his peers.