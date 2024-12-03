Leeds care home Cookridge Court launches annual Christmas tree contest for local community
Cookridge Court is in full Christmas swing, so join us and help us bring some festive community spirit into our home as we celebrate all things Christmas with our ‘Best Dressed Christmas Tree’ competition for the local community.
To enter the competition, all you need to do is send a picture of your dressed tree to [email protected] by Friday, December 27.
Your entry will be printed, and our residents will pick a winner and announce Tuesday, December 31 - Good Luck!
General Manager, Karen Francis said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops.
"It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favorite time of year.”
Margaret, resident at Cookridge Court said: “It has been so lovely. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Cookridge Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides dementia, residential care and respite care.