Leeds care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community
Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities, offer insights into the services provided, and showcase life within care homes.
This year, HC-One celebrated under the theme ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, evoking the cherished spirit of British summer holidays.
At Aberford Hall, residents, colleagues, friends, families, and neighbours came together to celebrate shared summer memories, both past and present, through a lively and engaging programme of events.
Aberford Hall Care Home was transformed with vibrant summer-themed decorations – Hawaiian garlands, inflatable beach toys, and nostalgic décor set the scene for a joyful, sun-soaked celebration.
The home hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event, including:
- A morning of live music from Kim and Dave, featuring classic hits and musical favourites including Oliver! and Elvis Presley.
- An afternoon of fun-filled outdoor games in the garden such as swing ball, basketball, and 3-in-1 in a row.
- Everyone dressed up for the occasion with beach-themed outfits and accessories.
Naomi Reynolds and Julie Thornton, the home’s Activities Coordinators, ensured the event was packed with smiles, laughter, and opportunities for everyone to join in, from residents and relatives to visitors and volunteers.
The event also encouraged attendees to learn more about volunteering opportunities and what a fulfilling career in care looks like.
Michelle Stables, Home Manager at HC-One’s Aberford Hall Care Home, said: “Care Home Open Week gave us a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate the warmth and spirit of our home. We’re so proud of the incredible team here at Aberford Hall, and it was fantastic to showcase the fun, care, and companionship that fills our home every day.”