Leeds care home praised by care regulator

A Leeds care home is delighted to have been classed as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the second highest rating possible

The team at Anchor’s Berkeley Courtcare home on Chatsworth Road in East Leeds were celebrating after receiving the accolade.

The CQC’s robust inspection process gives care homes a rating of outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate based on five categories. Anchor’s Berkeley Court care home was rated good in the three categories inspected.

The CQC inspectors were impressed by colleagues at Berkeley Court respecting people’s preferences and choices and encouraging independence. Inspectors noted that Anchor colleagues were kind and respectful and ensured that people had access to the care and support they required.

Inspectors also praised how Berkeley Court residents and their relatives were happy with the care team at the home. One person commented: “I’ve got great confidence in the staff. They are really nice and friendly.”

Micheala Jessop, Manager of Anchor’s Berkeley Court care home, was thrilled that the CQC had recognised the high standards and hard work of her team.

She said: “I’m really happy that the CQC has given us a good rating. My team work incredibly hard to make sure Anchor’s Berkeley Court care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is just the sort of recognition they deserve!

“We’re proud of the care we provide, the meals we make with fresh seasonal ingredients and the wide variety of meaningful activities our residents enjoy. We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people, and their families, can judge for themselves which homes are right for them and get the standard of care they deserve.”

Berkeley Court resident Susan Bond said: “It’s wonderful that Anchor’s Berkeley Court care home has been praised by the CQC but it’s really no surprise to me! The staff here are really caring, and they make everyone feel like we’re part of one big family! My room is lovely, and the food is so delicious.