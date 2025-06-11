Leeds care home resident celebrates 100th birthday

By Rob Edwards
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 12:08 BST
A Leeds care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday with a visit from the mayor, and a telegram from King Charles.

Dorothy Walsh has lived at Anchor’s Halcyon Court care home off Cliff Road for six years.

She marked the landmark occasion with a party on Monday 26 May, with her family and the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Cllr Dan Cohen, attending. Fellow residents at Anchor’s Halcyon Court care home also joined the celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The day included a visit from Wise Owls who brought along five of their beautiful birds of prey, with Dorothy getting up close and personal with one owl. Dorothy also received a telegram from the King, wishing her a happy birthday.

Dorothy got up close with one owl during her birthday celebrationsDorothy got up close with one owl during her birthday celebrations
Dorothy got up close with one owl during her birthday celebrations

As a young woman, Dorothy worked in a greengrocer’s shop, but she has spent most of her life dedicated to raising her family – including three children and nine grandchildren.

Lynda Taylor, Receptionist at Anchor’s Halcyon Court care home, said: “Dorothy’s family is incredibly important to her. It is a pleasure to have her with us at Halcyon Court as she is loved by everyone.”

For more information on Anchor’s Halcyon Court care home, please contact 0800 085 4319.

Related topics:Leeds
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice