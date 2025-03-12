Leeds care home resident celebrates incredible 100-year milestone

Anchor’s Oak Tree Lodge care home in Leeds was filled with joy and celebration this week as residents, Anchor colleagues and loved ones, gathered to celebrate the incredible milestone of Thomas Burke’s 100th birthday.

Thomas’s 100 years have been full of adventures and fascinating stories that he continues to share.

At 17 years old, he enlisted in the Navy, where he played a key role in sailing the brand-new aircraft carrier HMS Venerable, guiding aircraft onto the ship to land. The ship sailed around Australia and Singapore during the war, where Thomas’s work ensured the safe arrival of aircraft.

After his time in the Navy, Thomas pursued a career in tailoring, specialising in cutting cloth patterns. The 1950s saw him make another career change, transitioning to work at Oldham Signs, where he became skilled in fitting and repairing neon signs. His work took him to iconic venues such as the Leeds City Varieties, where he helped maintain their renowned neon signs. Thomas continued his work at Oldham Signs until his retirement in the 1990s.

Reflecting on his childhood, Thomas fondly recalls a special memory of drinking lemonade from the Challenge Cup after Leeds Rugby League's victory in the 1930s - a memory that sparked a passion for attending Challenge Cup games at the weekends.

Known for his humour and sociable personality, the event held at Anchor’s Oak Tree Lodge care home was a fitting celebration for resident Thomas. It was a lively affair, featuring live music, a sing-along, and many heartfelt moments.