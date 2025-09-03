Leeds care home residents relive seaside memories with trip to Scarborough

Residents from HC-One's Colton Lodges Care Home in Colton, Leeds, West Yorkshire, were treated to a delightful trip to the seaside, enjoying a sun-drenched day out in sunny Scarborough.

The residents loved their excursion, which began with a refreshing walk on the beach and a stroll along the promenade, perfect for people-watching. The group then headed to the arcades for some classic fun, trying their luck on the 2p slot machines. The highlight of the day was a traditional fish and chips lunch, followed by delicious ice cream.

The trip was filled with smiles and laughter, bringing back many fond holiday memories for the residents. For 98-year-old resident Betty Furness, the day was particularly special. She said, “I never thought I would be on a beach again at 98 years old.”

Another resident, Arthur Dean, age 86, savoured the familiar feeling of the coastal air, remarking, “That sea breeze is great, it brings back all the memories.” Resident Tricia Howie enjoyed watching the next generation make their own memories, saying, “Look at the happy children playing in the sand, I love seeing the children play.”

Charlotte Brown, Lead Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Colton Lodges Care Home, captured the spirit of the day, stating: “What an amazing day we had, full of smiles and laughter while reliving fond memories.”

The trip was a great success, organised by Lead Wellbeing Coordinator, Charlotte Brown, Wellbeing Coordinator, Nikki De Sousa, and Care Assistant, Georgea Farrar. The day was a beautiful reminder of the joy of simple pleasures and the importance of creating new, lasting memories.