Leeds care provider shortlisted for prestigious Health Investor Award

Chief executive of Milewood Healthcare, Martyn Heginbotham

Milewood Healthcare, which has care homes across Leeds, including Hillside House and Wood Lane Lodge has been shortlisted for the prestigious Health Investor Award. The ceremony will take place on 4 June at the iconic Grosvenor House Hotel in London

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competing in the Specialist Care Provider of the Year category is a significant achievement for the organisation. Milewood is celebrated for its tailored approach to supporting residents with learning disabilities, ensuring they are empowered to make their own decisions and lead independent lives. The team works hard and sensitively to create an environment where individuals are encouraged to overcome personal challenges and achieve their goals.

Martyn Heginbotham, Chief Executive Officer of Milewood, said: “Being shortlisted for the Specialist Care Provider of the Year award is a testament to Milewood’s hard work but also a reflection of the positive impact we have on communities across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad