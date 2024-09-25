Leeds CEO Sleepout: Charity launches Yorkshire fundraiser as businesswoman reveals she was homeless

A successful Yorkshire businesswoman has revealed she was once homeless amid warnings from a charity that a rising number of people in the region are also “on the brink”.

Despite being raised in a “loving, safe household”, Martina Woodworth’s world was shattered following her dad’s sudden death when she was just 13.

Having found herself living in poverty, she eventually became homeless and admits: “The fear and hopelessness I felt during that time was crippling”.

She’s spoken about her personal homelessness experience to help launch one of Yorkshire’s biggest annual charity fundraisers.

The Leeds CEO Sleepout takes place at Elland Road on October 17 and is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for causes across Yorkshire to deal with the region’s worsening homeless crisis.

Thankfully for Martina, her story has a happy ending.

After obtaining a university degree, she forged a successful teaching career and developed award-winning education programs used throughout the world.

Now a leading educational consultant, she’s supporting the Leeds CEO Sleepout to “give back” having been helped when she was at her lowest point.

“I grew up in a normal, loving safe home but my dad’s death when I was just 13 changed everything,” said Martina, from Halifax.

“I found myself living in poverty and my mum turned to alcohol to cope but we had almost no money to eat, keep the heating on, or wash our clothes.”

Due to a “perfect storm”, the family lost their business and eventually their home, resulting in Martina being split from her siblings.

Having still done well at school, she still managed to secure a university place but after a spot of sofa surfing, soon found herself once again living on the streets.

“I remember at one point sharing a tin of baked beans with a neighbour as that’s all there was to eat, But it was support from people like that which allowed me to get back on my feet,” recalled Martina, who eventually found stability after securing a council flat.

“Things were tough but when I got my degree, I realised that I could overcome anything.”

However, the charity behind the upcoming sleepout has warned that throughout Yorkshire, even degree-educated professionals in once-secure careers are increasingly finding themselves on the brink of homelessness.

The cost-of-living crisis has left many “perilously close” to the streets, says CEO Sleepout’s Bianca Robinson, who recently launched a campaign called ‘Nobody’s Safe’.

It aims to raise awareness of just how devastating the current climate is, with the likes of teachers and NHS workers increasingly turning to foodbanks to eat – and many being “on the brink” of losing the roof over their head.

“It was once taken for granted that having a career would mean there was always food in the fridge and a roof over your head, but for too many professionals across Yorkshire, that’s sadly no longer a given,” said Bianca, the charity’s CEO.

“People’s security has been shattered, and in the UK there are now over 300,000 people classed as homeless.

“That’s enough to fill Elland Road almost eight times over, and the scariest aspect is that the problem is only getting worse and unfortunately, it is often up to the third sector to pick up the pieces.

“The Leeds CEO Sleepout raises thousands for multiple local causes that are making a real difference daily across Yorkshire, and in just one night, you can help change people’s lives.”

One participant is Susan Allen, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Building Society, who will be one of dozens grabbing a bag and braving the October chill.

She will be raising funds for FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity working to redistribute surplus food from the food industry - that would otherwise go to waste - to over 8,000 local charities across the UK.

“At Yorkshire Building Society, a core part of our purpose is helping people improve their financial wellbeing and find a place to call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with FareShare to support them in their mission to tackle the problem of food waste for social good, and to help lift people out of financial hardship and into the world of work,” she said.

“This October I’ll be joining colleagues from Yorkshire Building Society’s senior leadership team and other business leaders to take part in the CEO Sleepout in Leeds. In aid of FareShare, we’ll be spending a night outdoors and gaining a small insight into the challenges facing local people in the grip of financial hardship.

“CEO Sleepout is a fantastic opportunity for business leaders to come together at events across the UK to raise money for charities that support people affected by homelessness and help to lift people out of poverty.”