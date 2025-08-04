Leeds children’s charity gets cash boost after bike ride in heatwave!

A children's charity has received a huge boost after staff at Crossroads Truck & Bus raised nearly £12,000 in a gruelling cycle ride during the recent heatwave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The super-fit cyclists at the commercial vehicle dealership braved temperatures of up to 30C whilst pedalling 158 miles from Volvo Trucks’ HQ in Warwick to the Crossroads’ depot in Birstall in West Yorkshire.

The much-needed funds were presented to the Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm, which supports the city’s most deprived youngsters, some of whom may struggle with basic tasks such as washing and dressing. The charity’s work includes giving many children their first ever experience of going on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Milner, CEO of the charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the team at Crossroads for their generosity and hard work. This type of support enables us to deliver experiences for disadvantaged children who need them most. The impact will be felt far beyond the cycle ride - it will help to create memories, build confidence and provide much-needed respite.”

The cheque is presented to Lisa Williams, Head of Fundraising of the Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm.

The cyclists who took part are based at Birstall and were waved off at the starting line in Warwick by senior leaders at Volvo Trucks, including Amanda Hiatt, Marketing Director; and Ian Wrench, Service Market & Retail Director.

A support vehicle provided water stations at pre-arranged destinations en route in order to keep the group of ten cyclists on the move for eight hours a day during the three-day event, with the team stopping overnight along the way.

Among those who took part was Simon Webb, Area Sales Manager at Crossroads, who said: “I’d like to thank our suppliers and customers who sponsored us. The final day was the toughest because it was mainly uphill in the heat. The thing that kept us going was the thought of all the fantastic work done by the Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad