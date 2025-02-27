Leeds construction professional turned FE teacher calls on others to share their skills

Women in Construction Week (3-9 March) aims to spotlight the contributions of women to the construction sector. Yorkshire woman, Nikki Carthy, has been using her industry experience to help more young women enter the industry and pursue careers in construction.

According to latest reports, women make up just 15% of the workforce in the construction industry. What is more, 38% of female construction workers have never had a female manager. Nikki Carthy believes being a role model for women entering the industry and highlighting career opportunities can help close the gender gap. She hopes that by sharing her story, other professionals will consider sharing their skills too.

Nikki Carthy, started her career as a quantity surveyor, deciding to pivot her career in 2017 to teach in FE and inspire more women to pursue careers in the industry. Now Nikki is the Curriculum Manager at the Leeds College of Building where she continues to contribute to the development of future talent in the construction industry.

Nikki shares, “After 18 years working in the construction industry, I had an appetite to do something different with my skills and experience, so I pivoted my career into teaching in FE. It has been such an amazing opportunity to be a mentor and role model for my students, and especially to young women, who are entering the construction sector. Sharing my skills with the next generation is the best career move I’ve ever made. Teaching in FE has given me a different perspective on an industry that I was already passionate about, and the challenge of it continues to appeal to me. In my mind, I still get to do what I trained to do but in a different, exciting way that helps others.

I am so glad to see that the number of women we see enrolling into construction FE courses seems to increase year on year. We still work in an industry that is dominated by men, so I am glad I have the ability to support, motivate and inspire women to follow their dreams in construction.” About the Department for Education’s FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas but there is particular demand for workers from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing and Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after, and teaching and other academic qualifications are not always a pre-requisite for employment as FE teachers can start earning straight away and do funded training on-the-job.