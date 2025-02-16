Leeds crowned the UK’s best city for a coffee date

Research from Reviva Coffee reveals that Leeds is the UK city with the most independent coffee shops, with 584.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study also provides insight from relationship therapist Georgina Vass on what makes an independent coffee shop an ideal place for love and connection.

Key Findings: Leeds is the best UK city for independent coffee shops, boasting a whopping 584 independent shops! Out of all of the coffee shops in Brighton and Hove, 90.1% are independent. Rochdale ranks last, with only nine independent coffee shops in the area, equating to 60% overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reviva Coffee can reveal that Leeds is the best UK city for independent coffee shops. Leeds is a hidden gem for the UK’s thriving coffee culture, as 86.3% (584) of coffee shops here are independent, and just under 14% are chains.

Coffee Shop

In second place is Edinburgh. Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or just need a cosy pit stop, Edinburgh has you covered with its outstanding coffee scene - with 85% of coffee shops counted as independent (560).

In third for best UK cities for independent coffee shops is Bristol. Known for its vibrant identity, brimming with creativity and colour, 86.3% of the coffee shops in the area are independent (347).

In fourth place is Brighton and Hove, with a whopping 90% of coffee shops being independent (329), and in fifth is Sheffield, with 85% of coffee shops being independent (314).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea ranks 22nd with 102 Independent coffee shops, equating to 76.1% of all the coffee shops accounted for.

Coffee Shop

On a date, the ambience of the location is key. Coffee dates are a strong choice in the early stages because if the date is disappointing, you can easily exit after a short amount of time compared to something like a dinner date.

Eye contact is critical, so a well-lit environment could support maintaining consistent eye contact. Eye contact in the initial stages of dating tends to create less uncertainty and fosters more intimacy than interacting without eye contact. Music can help people get to know each other, inspire conversations and cultivate intimacy.

For cultivating a bond or the sense of feeling special with a new partner, studies indicate that a place with less distractions may help on the first date (Eastwick et al., 2007).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With too many familiar faces around, it could decrease the opportunity to create a unique connection on a romantic date. Sharing novel experiences with a romantic partner can increase feelings of trust, excitement and overall relationship satisfaction.