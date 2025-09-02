Leeds entrepreneur joins social enterprise to inspire change in prisons

A Leeds-based entrepreneur who has turned his life around after time in prison is now using his experiences to inspire others on a similar journey. Gary Rockliffe, founder of Seed Harmony CIC, has been announced as the latest Ambassador for Entrepreneurs Unlocked, a leading social enterprise working with people in prison and on probation across the North of England.

Gary will join a team of ambassadors, all of them former prisoners, who share their stories of resilience, personal change, and entrepreneurship to inspire people currently serving time, and looking to build a new future.

Through Seed Harmony, Gary has developed innovative projects that combine environmental sustainability with rehabilitation. These include:

Horticulture courses designed for distance learning inside prison, alongside practical gardening projects within prison grounds.

Eco Pods, small, hand-made seed balls combining soil, clay and wildflower or herb seeds, which prisoners can learn to make and sell.

Plans to create a fund and mentoring programme to help people leaving prison set up their own businesses.

Community projects supporting disadvantaged groups including veterans, young people, and those who are homeless.

Speaking about his new role, Gary said: “I believe in second chances. My own journey through adversity taught me the power of resilience, patience, and the importance of focusing on what you want to achieve. I’m honoured to join Entrepreneurs Unlocked as an Ambassador, and I hope my story shows others that no matter the setbacks, it’s always possible to get back on track.”

Gary’s entrepreneurial journey began more than eight years ago, but it was during his time in prison that he decided to take a different path. He supported fellow prisoners by teaching them to read and write, helped others draft business plans, and was later recognised by the Institute of Enterprise & Entrepreneurship (IOEE) for his work. He has even shared his experiences at the Houses of Parliament.

David Morgan, Founder and CEO of Entrepreneurs Unlocked, said: “The Ambassador Programme allows us to connect with prisoners on a deeper level. By bringing in people like Gary, who have lived experience and have transformed their lives through entrepreneurship, we can provide hope, guidance, and practical advice to those who need it most. Everyone has the potential to turn their life around.”

Entrepreneurs Unlocked runs programmes in prisons and in communities, helping people develop the skills and confidence to build a crime-free future through self-employment.

With reoffending rates alarmingly high, the organisation’s mission is to reduce the financial burden on society while helping people become positive contributors and future employers.