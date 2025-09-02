Leeds kids do like to be beside the seaside ... thanks to benevolent rail bosses

By Dave Kelly
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 15:16 BST
In a heart-warming gesture of community spirit, Northern rail chiefs gave a group of Leeds 11 to 15-year-olds free tickets for seaside summer school holiday trip to remember.

The Holbeck youngsters, who live near city train tracks and were at risk of drifting into antisocial behaviour, got to explore new horizons ... literally and figuratively.

The Bridlington visit included Northern's Regional Community and Stakeholder Manager Richard Isaac discussing job opportunities and educational pathways, encouraging those invited to think of themselves as "future ambassadors for the rail system".

Hunslet and Riverside councillor Ed Carlisle also supported the initiative, which focused on positive attainment and encouraging recreational activities.

The fun-filled away day featured beach football, pier rides and obligatory ice cream, providing "refreshing break from urban surroundings and chance to just be kids, imagining a brighter future".

One parent said "This gesture from Northern Rail shows how a bit of kindness can open up whole new tracks in young lives, encouraging them to work hard, dream big and see possibilities beyond their own neighbourhood".

