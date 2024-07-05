Leeds makes the list as a top 3 city to celebrate a Three Lions win this weekend
The national feeling of Euros fever might just be back on track after England just about overcame Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024.
If playing in a quarter-final was not enough to get the English population excited, the hotly anticipated game will also be taking place at prime time on Saturday July 6 at 5pm.
Unsurprisingly, Three Lions fans up and down the country have already started making plans for a late-night out celebrating should England win the game.
Ahead of the tournament, the Home Secretary, James Cleverley said that pubs in England would be allowed to stay open until 1am should the Three Lions make it to the final or semi-final. Although, there were no promises made regarding reaching the quarter-final, meaning that locals would need to stick to the pre-existing late-night options.
With this in mind, Footy Accumulators has revealed which English cities are offering the most late-night bar options to help deal with the demand of excited England fans this weekend.
Taking ten of the most populated cities in England, it was established how many bars in each city fell into both the ‘live sports’ and ‘late-night’ bar categories - the perfect combination for celebrating a potential England win.
Unsurprisingly, given the sheer number of bar options available in the city, London came out on top with 234 late-night options for sports fans.
Manchester then ranked in second place with 33 late-night options for sports fans, followed by Birmingham in third place with 30.
Towards the end of the list, Nottingham had just 6 late-night options for sports fans, while Sheffield had as few as 4 late-night sporty spots.
But just how generous is each city with its late-night options in ratio to the overall number of pubs and bars?
Rank
City
Total no. of pubs & bars
No. of both ‘late-night’ and ‘live sports’ bars
Ratio
1.
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
67
13
19.4%
2.
Liverpool
170
23
13.5%
3.
Leeds
135
18
13.3%
4.
Bristol
123
16
13%
5.
London
1,831
234
12.8%
6.
Birmingham
234
30
12.8%
7.
Nottingham
57
6
10.5%
8.
Manchester
386
33
8.5%
9.
Sheffield
52
4
7.7%
10.
Brighton
186
12
6.4%
Newcastle-upon-Tyne actually comes out as the number one spot in England for sports-friendly late-night bars. While the 13 options might not seem like much on the surface, there are surprisingly just 67 pubs and bars in Newcastle city centre, meaning that 19.4% of these places can accommodate excited England supporters.
This was followed by Liverpool in second place, where 13.5% of the pubs and bars represent the perfect place to take pride in the Three Lions after usual hours. 23 of Liverpool city centre’s 170 pubs and bars fall into both the ‘late-night’ and ‘live sports’ categories.
Placing just behind in third was Leeds, where 13.3% of the pubs and bars fall into the ‘late-night’ and ‘live sports’ categories. 18 of the 135 city centre bars are ideal for celebrating an England win well into the night.
Bristol claimed fourth place in the list with 13% of the 123 city centre bars being both good options for ‘late-night’ and ‘live sports’.
London may have the most ‘late-night’ and ‘live sports’ bars overall at 234, however this number seems much smaller when compared to the total number of 1,831 in the capital city. This means that just 12.8% of London’s bars are truly suitable for England fans this weekend, and ranks the city in fifth place.
Birmingham and Manchester also sank down the list when ratio was considered, with Birmingham offering 12.8% ‘late-night’ and ‘live sports’ options, while Manchester offered just 8.5%.
Both Sheffield (7.7%) and Brighton’s (6.4%) ‘late-night’ and ‘live sports’ options were so low that these cities still remained at the bottom of the list when ratio was considered.
