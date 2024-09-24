Leeds marketing agency provides St Leonard’s Hospice with pro bono SEO support

St Leonards Hospice has received pro bono support for its website, thanks to Leeds-based integrated marketing agency, ilk.

St Leonard’s Hospice, located in York, offers specialised care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses. With a mission centred around delivering compassionate and high-quality care, the hospice relies on community support and visibility to sustain its operations and extend its services.

With the aim of improving the charity’s online presence, ilk has partnered with St Leonard’s Hospice to offer its pro bono support. This includes utilising the agency’s SEO department, in order to help improve the hospice’s website visibility, drive more traffic to the website, and increase awareness and donations for the charity. This will help St Leonard's Hospice continue to provide exceptional care and support to its patients and their families.

The recent work falls within ilk’s new CSR initiative, Goodilk. This sees a new charity receive ilk’s support each quarter, based on nominations from the agency’s own employees. Since launching last month, Goodilk has already supported MacMillian Cancer Support via the Leeds 10k, and refugee support charity Positive Action for Refugees and Asylum Seekers (PAFRAS) via a donation station at its Head Office on Leed Dock. Methods of support will vary, from hosting fundraising events and volunteering to monetary donations and pro bono services.

Gaby O’Grady, Head of Communications & Marketing at St Leonard’s Hospice, added: “We’ve worked closely with ilk previously, and it’s fantastic that we’re able to continue our partnership through their new pro bono initiative. The launch of Goodilk is a reflection of ilk’s efforts to support the community, and we look forward to working together as they help drive our SEO performance.”

Commenting on the work with St Leonard’s Hospice, Nev Ridley, Managing Director at ilk Agency, says: “2024 is a really exciting year at ilk as we approach our 25th anniversary, which makes it the perfect time to give back to the community, beginning with St Leonard’s Hospice. We’ve always believed in using our skills to contribute to the greater good, and we care deeply about our people and the wider community. Goodilk really is the distillation of those values.

“I’m so proud of our team for getting involved from the get-go and driving this initiative forward at a grassroots level. There’s plenty more to come!”

For more information on St Leonard's Hospice and how to make a donation please visit: https://stleonardshospice.org.uk/