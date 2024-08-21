Leeds parents £1,766 out of pocket during the summer holidays as the cost of care rises

New research from Employee Benefits Provider Seniorcare By Lottie has revealed parents across Leeds caring for dependent children and an elderly relative are estimated to be left out of pocket by an average of £294 a week - and a total of £1,766 over the six-week summer holidays, as the cost of care rises.

Parents across Leeds caring for dependent children and an elderly relative are predicted to be left out of pocket by an average of £294 a week - and a total of £1,766 over the six-week summer holidays, according to new research from Employee Benefits Provider Seniorcare By Lottie.

The research highlights the everyday struggles experienced by carers, who provide vital care to their elderly loved ones and children, alongside employment and other life commitments - which are exacerbated in the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seniorcare By Lottie's new research into the cost of care during the summer has shown that the average sandwich carer in Leeds is out of pocket by £1,766 due to the rising costs of caring—even with the additional benefit of receiving a Carer's Allowance.

Online searches for carer support have surged over the summer months

The out-of-pocket costs include expenses like household bills, childcare or summer camp costs (which can total £1,164 per child), and any equipment or external support when caring for a loved one.

Lydia, a sandwich carer for her step-grandfather, who is living with dementia and her two young children, shares:

"We have to plan very carefully during the summer holidays. There are a lot of spreadsheets involved, and literally every penny in this period is accounted for. The job of looking after my grandfather clearly pays no attention to whether there are school holidays or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My self-employed husband effectively downs tools for the whole six weeks and takes full responsibility for the childcare. We're very lucky that his work is flexible enough for him to do this, but it's not without its stresses."

Many informal carers struggle more than ever to balance caring for two generations while juggling other commitments, such as work during the summer months. In the last three months, there has been a surge in carers turning online for support, including a 200% increase in online searches for 'respite care for family caregivers'.

As a result, the demand for respite care through the Elderly Care Marketplace Lottie has surged by 180% in the run-up to the summer holidays as sandwich carers look for short-term support.

George Howard, Senior Manager at Seniorcare by Lottie, warns of the financial and wellbeing crisis many sandwich carers across Leeds are facing this summer:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's estimated that 1.3 million people in the UK are sandwich carers, equivalent to 4% of the workforce. So, it's no surprise, this has led to a surge in demand for respite care, particularly ahead of school holidays," shares George Howard.

"Our research has revealed that one-third of respite enquiries are for dementia care, reflecting the complex needs of elderly loved ones. What's more, we've found that sandwich carers in Leeds face additional financial pressures during the summer months, being out of pocket by £1,766. With additional childcare costs averaging £1,164 per child and an 8% increase in elderly care costs over the last year, these expenses quickly increase.

The financial and caregiving burdens placed on carers over the summer months put them at higher risk of mental health issues such as burnout, stress, and anxiety.

The Carers Leave Act came into effect in April, which provides a week of unpaid leave for caregiving. While this is a step in the right direction to supporting informal carers in the workplace, business leaders need to take a more proactive approach. They can offer enhanced support for carers in the workplace by creating clear carer policies and encouraging carers to find a support network through sharing practical advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad