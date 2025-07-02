Leeds Residential Services celebrate inclusivity during Pride month

Staff and residents at a social care service in Leeds hosted a Pride party to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Located on Spen Lane, Kirkside House and Lodge are two residential services for adults with learning disabilities and associated complex needs, part of the Cygnet Social Care division.

Kirkside House and Lodge staff and residents enjoyed a party to round-off Pride month, which is celebrated throughout June.

The Cygnet Social Care residents celebrated with a BBQ, singing and lots of dancing whilst also learning about how to be a good ally, how to stay safe online and in the local community as well as information on LGBTQ+ social and support groups in the area.

The party was a great success in celebrating diversity and inclusion.

Laura Storey, Dual Home Manager at Kirkside House and Lodge, highlighted the success of the day.

She said: “It was a great party and a way to maintain a culture of inclusion and tolerance that is safe for everyone. Here at Cygnet Social Care, we celebrate our differences and show care and respect in all that we do.

“Our residents loved the day and found it inclusive, informative and most importantly very fun. One of our residents, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, said she felt like the day really showed off how much everyone cares about her and the community.

“Celebrating Pride is important as it shows both our residents and staff that we see them, we care about them and they can be safe with Team Kirkside. It was heart-warming ensuring that our service users felt empowered to be the best people they can be and supporting them to find kind open spaces where they can be themselves.”

One member of staff at the Cygnet Social Care service said: “The Pride party really impacted me personally. I think it was not just about being part of the LGBTQ+ community but also it helped us find out how to be an ally.