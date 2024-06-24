Leeds Teaching Hospitals records hundreds of mixed-sex accommodation breaches, almost 800 incidents

In 2010, the government banned the use of mixed wards within the NHS. It stated that patients should not share wards, bathrooms or must walk through areas occupied by patients of the opposite sex to get to the toilets.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals record hundreds of mixed-sex accommodation breaches, almost 800 incidents this year alone.

Medical Negligence Solicitors Blackwater Law have analysed the latest NHS data for 2024 so far and found that Leeds Teaching Hospitals, which runs Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s University Hospital amongst others, recorded some of the highest numbers of mixed sex accommodation breaches in the country. The trust recorded 785 breaches in 2024 so far.

In January of this year, the trust recorded 196 MSA breaches, in February it was 187, 204 in March and most recently 198 in April. In 2024 alone, the trust has registered 785 MSA breaches. The means the trust recorded some of the highest numbers of MSA breaches in the country since the beginning of the year, ahead of other trusts in the area. Mid Yorkshire Hospitals have recorded 13 breaches this year and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals recorded none.

In April 2024 there were 15,950 finished consultant episodes at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, which is a measure of how busy a trust is. During this time the trust had a breach rate of 12.4 breaches per 1000 finished consultant episodes

Mixed-Sex accommodation breaches have been in the spotlight recently, following a widescale investigation by The Independent into MSA breaches across the country. They found that there were almost 44,000 MSA breaches across the NHS last year, with NHS leaders voicing concern that “care that was unthinkable a decade ago is at risk of becoming the new normal”.

When the ban was initially implemented by the NHS, a trust would have to pay a fine of £250 per breach. As occupancy pressures have increased in hospitals, especially since the pandemic, this fine has been scrapped. Had this been in place. Leeds Teaching Hospitals would be facing a potential fine of £49,500 in April 2024 alone, and a fine of £196,250 for the whole of 2024 so far.