Leeds turns pink: Yorkshire unites to support young cancer patients

Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity Candlelighters has announced three winners to its ‘Pink It Up’ campaign competition. This year saw a record £25,000 being raised for families affected by cancer through charitable donations.

Three prizes have been awarded for organisations partaking in the challenge across corporate, community and school categories.

Many schools, nurseries and businesses got involved to raise money for the Leeds-based charity that supports around 150 young cancer patients and their families in Yorkshire every year.

School category fundraisers that raised more than £250 were entered into a prize draw worth £1,500 in school suppliers from public sector buying organisation YPO.

Roundhay School Primary recieved £1500 in school supplies from YPO for Candlelighters fundraising

Roundhay Primary school won the school competition and YPO prize, successfully raising £2,000 through cake stalls, pink themed non uniform day, and two teachers running the Paris Marathon.

Leeds-based PJ Staffing won the Candlelighters corporate competition. The staffing and recruitment agency transformed buildings across Leeds to be pink as part of its campaign, which also saw the business also host the Pink It Up Weekender, a community fundraiser spread across bars in the city.

Little Learners Nursery took home the community supporter competition award. The nursery raised £2,300, with teachers partaking in ice bucket challenges, being floured and egged, and taking cream pies to the face in the name of charity. Children from the nursery also performed a “Get well Clarkey” song, sang about a classmate being treated for cancer and currently receiving support from Candlelighters.

YPO’s Head of Logistics, Adrian Field has personal experience of the work that Candlelighters does. His son Jayden was given emotional and financial support by the charity after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in January 2022.

The talented rugby player was 18. He fought the disease for six months before being given the all-clear in August 2022. He is now in his final year studying business at the University of York, where he vice-captain of the university team.

Speaking about the work of Candlelighters, Adrian Field said: “The work that Candlelighters do supports families every day and I know from personal experience the difference the charity makes to people across the region. To be told ‘your son has cancer’ is life changing, so to have the support of a charity by your side that brings hope in this darkest time is incredibly valuable. It’s been fantastic to see the different fundraising efforts throughout this competition and those that have donated should feel proud that they helping to make a positive change.”.

Tom Robertshaw, Head of Fundraising at Candlelighters, added: “We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to YPO for is incredible support of our Pink It Up Week campaign. Their generous £1,500 donation to Roundhay Primary School helped inspire more schools across Yorkshire to get involved, fundraise, and raise awareness for children and families affected by childhood cancer. Thanks to YPO’s support, participation grew significantly, with schools shining a brighter light on the challenges families face and the vital work we do to support them.”

Pink It Up is an annual fundraising and awareness campaign ran by Candlelighters. The pink-themed campaign takes place every year in the first week of June, with the aim of supporting children and families across the region impacted by cancer.