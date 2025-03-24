Leeming Bar care home raises funds for Comic Relief

Staff and residents at Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar have taken part in an 80’s themed day to raise money for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on March 21.

Everyone at the home donned their red noses and took a flashback to the 80s with their ‘Retro Rewind’ event to celebrate 40 years of this fabulous charity!

The wonderful Liz from ‘Liz Latta's Music Matters’ hosted the home’s community choir session filled with radical rhythms of the 80's, from Bonnie Tyler's 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', to Katrina & the Waves' 'Walking on Sunshine'. To add to the sweetness of the day, the home held a totally tubular bake sale filled with an array of indulgent treats!

Comic Relief spends the money raised by Red Nose Day to help people living tough lives across the UK and internationally. Since its launch 40 years ago, Red Nose Day has become a British institution when people across the country get together to raise money at their home, school and work, accompanied by an exciting night of TV on the BBC, full of comedy and entertainment to inspire the nation to give generously.

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at Leeming Bar Grange Care Home, said: “Taking part in Red Nose Day has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”

