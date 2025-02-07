Leeming Bar Grange makes resident’s dream come true

Resident, Frank, at Leeming Bar Grange had a wonderful birthday thanks to the local community. Frank a retired farmer, was celebrating a birthday and the staff at Leeming Bar Grange thought he would love to have a visit from some local farmers on their tractors.

Frank has lived at Leeming Bar Grange Care Home and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his birthday special, as they knew how much he would enjoy the afternoon.

Frank was in awe as he was greeted by a whole host of farmers and local folk with their tractors! From the vintage to the more modern; Frank and his friends in the home were able to get up close and personal with these incredible pieces of machinery. The scent of diesel in the air so fondly bringing back memories to many!

In response to this wonderful surprise, Frank, said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they came to visit on my birthday – and I didn’t even ask.”

Katheryn Billett, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Leeming Bar Grange. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ birthday extra special. It was wonderful to see how happy Frank was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”