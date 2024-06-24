Letter to the Editor - Sponsored St John Ambulance cycle run

Between Friday 5th and Monday 8th July, ten cycle responders from St John Ambulance will be undertaking a sponsored ride on bicycles - including a fully-laden Cycle Response Unit bike - from York Minster to St John’s Gate in Clerkenwell, London to highlight the role of cycle response and raise funds to help continue to equip and train St John volunteers.

Their route will take them through North Yorkshire, Humberside, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, before arriving at St John’s HQ in London on the afternoon of Monday 8th July.

Cycle responders are highly trained, both in first aid and in advanced cycling skills, enabling them to cross crowded spaces or large distances to assist a patient. The bikes used by the charity carry a comprehensive first aid kit including a specially-designed defibrillator, oxygen and pain-relieving gas and weigh approximately 45kg. Each fully-equipped bike costs in the region of £4,000.

