Letter to the Editor - Sponsored St John Ambulance cycle run
Their route will take them through North Yorkshire, Humberside, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, before arriving at St John’s HQ in London on the afternoon of Monday 8th July.
Cycle responders are highly trained, both in first aid and in advanced cycling skills, enabling them to cross crowded spaces or large distances to assist a patient. The bikes used by the charity carry a comprehensive first aid kit including a specially-designed defibrillator, oxygen and pain-relieving gas and weigh approximately 45kg. Each fully-equipped bike costs in the region of £4,000.
St John’s Cycle Response Unit is a key part of the charity’s approach to delivering first aid to people wherever and whenever they need it, but they can’t carry out their life saving work without vital funds. If readers would like to help support cycle responders and volunteers with a donation they can do so at https://bit.ly/SJACycle2024. We are immensely grateful, no matter the size of the donation. For further information about our charity, to volunteer with us and to find a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, please visit www.sja.org.uk.
