Letter to the Editor - Sponsored St John Ambulance cycle run

By Ian GrovesContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:34 BST
Between Friday 5th and Monday 8th July, ten cycle responders from St John Ambulance will be undertaking a sponsored ride on bicycles - including a fully-laden Cycle Response Unit bike - from York Minster to St John’s Gate in Clerkenwell, London to highlight the role of cycle response and raise funds to help continue to equip and train St John volunteers.

Their route will take them through North Yorkshire, Humberside, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, before arriving at St John’s HQ in London on the afternoon of Monday 8th July.

Cycle responders are highly trained, both in first aid and in advanced cycling skills, enabling them to cross crowded spaces or large distances to assist a patient. The bikes used by the charity carry a comprehensive first aid kit including a specially-designed defibrillator, oxygen and pain-relieving gas and weigh approximately 45kg. Each fully-equipped bike costs in the region of £4,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St John’s Cycle Response Unit is a key part of the charity’s approach to delivering first aid to people wherever and whenever they need it, but they can’t carry out their life saving work without vital funds. If readers would like to help support cycle responders and volunteers with a donation they can do so at https://bit.ly/SJACycle2024. We are immensely grateful, no matter the size of the donation. For further information about our charity, to volunteer with us and to find a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, please visit www.sja.org.uk.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.