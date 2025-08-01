Liam Doody from North Yorkshire represents UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Liam Doody, a student from North Yorkshire is currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Liam is immersing himself in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Liam’s group reconvenes with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full of anticipation as hegot ready to leave for the adventure, Liam Doody, 18 from North Yorkshiresaid

9000 Scouts from around the world gather in Portugal for the World Scout Moot.

“This is my first international Scout event, and I’m so ready for it! I can’t wait to meet awesome people from all over the world, pick up some cool new skills, swap stories, and just have an unforgettable time along the way!"

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.