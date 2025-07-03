Lifelong learners celebrated at awards

This week (Tuesday 1 July) Sheffield Town Hall celebrated the 2025 edition of the Lifelong Learning and Skills Awards.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Sheffield City Council’s Lifelong Learning and Skills Service.

Lifelong Learning and Skills helps learners to access further study, enhance their employment opportunities. The service works with young people to develop their develop independence and with adults to re-engage them in learning, develop core functional skills and gain skills for employment. For all learners, the service encourages positive participation in communities and helps people prepare for their chosen career through apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship programmes.

This year’s awards were an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of all learners and to encourage them to embrace their future progression into further/higher education, volunteering and/or employment, or simply an enhanced life change that helps them achieve their personal goals.

Lord Mayor Safiya Saeed with LLS Award Winners

Cllr Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of Economic Development, Skills and Culture Policy Committee, said: “Lifelong Learning provides people with the opportunity to upskill and reskill throughout their lives. It gives people the flexibility and guidance they need to succeed in a career they love by providing flexible routes to education.

“We’re really delighted that we can recognise their achievements and celebrate that today.

“The commitment shown by each and every one of these learners is incredible, they should all feel immense pride in what they have achieved, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

One of the award categories was ‘Outstanding Individual Learner’. This award demonstrates an outstanding commitment to learning and / or personal development.

There were three winners of this award including Laura, who successfully completed her Level 3 Team Leader apprenticeship within just 12 months, Nusrat, who she has shown determination, resilience, and a commitment to her learning of ESOL, and Rosie, who joined the Learn Create Sell course and is preparing to showcase her products at the summer pop-up shop in the Sheffield Winter Garden.

The ‘Young Learner of the Year’ recognises achievements from a young person aged 16-25 and the winner from this category was Paul, who has developed key life skills including creating a CV and developing a real work ethic thanks to a continued work placement at ‘Aspire’.

Another category is ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award, focusing on personal or work achievement of an apprentice, won by Charlie, who has distinguished himself not only through his outstanding academic performance and commitment to the apprenticeship, but also through the incredible personal impact he has made within the learning community and his powerful story of overcoming barriers.

One category also celebrated was the ‘Return to Adult Learning’ award which recognises achievements by an adult learner returning to education/learning.

One of the winners, Faisa, has faced the many challenges that come with adapting to a new country, language, and way of life. Despite this, she has fully embraced the opportunity to learn and grow. The other winner, Jessica, put her own goals on hold to become a full-time carer for her sister and has now found her way back into learning through the Learn Create Sell course.

The category ‘Learning for Work’ focuses on achievements that have enabled access to, or progression in the workplace/employment, won by Mason. Mason encountered a significant and unexpected setback, he was sentenced to time in prison, however, upon release wasted no time in taking the next step enrolling onto a Civil Engineering and Groundworks Skills Bootcamp.

The final category of the day celebrated by attendees was the ‘Social Impact Award’. This focused around creating, innovating, or sharing learning experiences that have had a positive impact on their community or the environment.

