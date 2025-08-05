Lip Service Legend Sue Ryding Brings ‘Funny Stuff’ to Pocklington

Sue Ryding, one half of the award-winning LipService comedy duo, returns to the stage with her solo show, Funny Stuff, coming to Pocklington Arts Centre on Thursday 2 October.

In 2022, Sue’s long-time creative partner, Maggie Fox, sadly passed away, leaving behind not just a legacy of laughter but a shipping container bursting with theatrical "stuff".

In this humorous and creative response to grief, Sue unpacks this collection, literally and emotionally, as she struggles to part with a treasure-trove of belongings including a life-sized stuffed sheep, some ruby slippers, and even Charlotte Bronte’s knickers!

Touring anecdotes are interwoven with archive footage from LipService shows, guiding the audience through the fates of objects Sue has already given away - from the wicker horse that starred nightly in an improvised panto, to vintage suitcases repurposed as a sculpture in Stockport, and the eccentric Chief Executive of the Tall Ships Festival who dresses up as a fish.

Sue Ryding showcases a selection of accumulated 'stuff'.

The stories are as curious as they are heartwarming, but this isn’t just a trip down memory lane. Sue is on a mission to let go - deciding what stays, what goes, and what truly matters.

Audience members are invited to take something home with them in the hope that, as Sue whittles down her collection, she will be left with just ‘the right stuff’ - a small selection that captures the essence of LipService Theatre to go into a National Theatre collection.

Help Sue on her journey of letting go on what promises to be a touching and unforgettable evening.