Little Movers bring joy, dance, and community spirit to Meltham Care Home
Care Home Open Week, held from 16th to 22nd June 2025, is a national initiative designed to strengthen relationships between care homes and their local communities. At Greenacres, this aim came to life as laughter and music echoed through the home, creating a powerful moment of intergenerational connection.
Claire Wilson, Lifestyle Manager at HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home, shared: “We are passionate about creating moments that bring both mental and physical benefits to our residents. Activities like this go beyond entertainment, they touch hearts, lift spirits, and remind our residents that they are a valued part of a wider community.”
Little Movers, an initiative focused on encouraging movement and fun in young children, brought vibrant energy into the care home. Residents and children danced, clapped, and shared smiles throughout the session, with even the most reserved residents visibly moved by the experience.
Claire recalled one particularly touching scene: “There was one lady who is usually immobile, but she was so happy that she was almost jumping out of her chair to join in, her face just lit up. Residents that don’t normally get involved were smiling, clapping, and dancing along with the children. Their happiness was truly visible, it shone out.”
The session not only lifted the spirits of the residents but also offered the children a meaningful chance to engage with older generations, nurturing empathy, understanding, and respect for the elderly from an early age.
Greenacres Care Home is proud to have celebrated Care Home Open Week 2025 by showcasing the power of community and connection, and looks forward to building on this success with more intergenerational activities in the future.
For more information on HC-One homes in your area, please visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.