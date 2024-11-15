Live & Breathe and Morrisons help shoppers ‘hack Christmas’
The campaign celebrates Morrisons’ ‘the Best’ premium range, with front-of-store point of sale featuring show stopping photography. Championing fresh produce and quality products across Market Street and counters, and helpful hints and tips from our instore butchers, fishmongers and deli experts enable shoppers to put on the greatest show this Christmas.
Live & Breathe designed and led all in-store point of sale execution for Christmas in collaboration with Morrisons in-house design team including the crafting of messaging and shooting and editing of high-quality photography, showcased on point of sale across the full shopper journey from the front of store, throughout Market Street, down the aisles and in the Cafe.
Messaging callouts across the shopper journey let shoppers know when products are award winners, British, hand prepared and freshly baked in store, dialing up quality credentials and communicating all the great reasons to shop as Morrisons.
In addition to this, Live & Breathe shot mouth-watering, foodie photography and designed and artworked the festive Morrisons Christmas Food-to-Order brochure, available to pick up in store now.
Lucy Bramley, Group Account Director, Live & Breathe said: “This campaign is one of the biggest in-store executions for Morrisons this year. Highlighting the quality and breath of products whilst driving customer loyalty during the festive period is key. We want to inspire, excite, delight and reward shoppers and are super excited to see the final implementation live in store.