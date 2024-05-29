Local brain tumour survivors embark on epic journey to conquer Mount Toubkal

Next month, a group of brain tumour survivors from across the UK are set to scale new heights as they prepare to conquer Mount Toubkal in the Atlas Mountains. This incredible journey will be a real test of their resilience and determination.

The team members, all diagnosed with brain tumours, have undergone gruelling treatments that have left lasting side effects. These include hearing loss, balance issues, impaired vision and chronic fatigue to name just a few. Yet despite the challenges they have faced, they have come together to take on this monumental challenge.

Among them, Phill Holmes, from Leeds, who was diagnosed in 2020. Having been treated at Leeds General Infirmary in 2022 he underwent two surgeries, lasting around 16 hours in total and an 18-day stay in hospital. Following this, he had almost a year of physio and occupational therapy. He now faces daily challenges caused by the effects of damage caused by the tumour, and its treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About being selected for the team, Phill says, “The recovery process from this type of treatment is often long, and it’s difficult to see the progress being made.

Phill and wife Lisa out training in Yorkshire

Hearing about The Beyond Recovery Project came at just the right time for me. I used to enjoy the outdoors and always challenged myself – 10 years ago I climbed Kilimanjaro. Unbeknown to me at the time, the tumour was already growing inside my head.

After my surgery I was told I probably wouldn’t be doing this type of challenge again! Speaking to Sara at The Beyond Recovery Project, I realised there was a chance that I could do it again.

It would take a lot of hard work and many hours training but with the right mental attitude (okay, stubbornness) it could be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had some hard work ahead of me, I was walking less than half a mile a day. So, with the encouragement of the fantastic group that was forming the hard work began.

Phill out training in Snowdonia

Now it is May 2024 and less than a month before the journey to Morocco begins. Are we all ready? Am I ready? Ask me again in a months’ time!”

For these survivors, the journey to conquer the highest peak in North Africa, at 4,167m, represents more than just a physical feat. It is a powerful statement of their resilience and strength. By embarking on this adventure, the team hope to inspire others facing similar battles and raise awareness about the importance of supporting brain tumour survivors on their journey to recovery.

The trip to Mount Toubkal has been organised and funded by The Beyond Recovery Project, a non-profit Community Interest Company (CIC) dedicated to supporting the physical and mental health and wellbeing of brain tumour survivors through outdoor and nature-based activities and therapies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation was set up last year by Sara Crosland, from Ellesmere Port. Sara, a brain tumour survivor herself, recognised the gaps in support once you have undergone treatment.

Phill after his surgery

A huge advocate of harnessing the power of nature for healing and recovery, she says, “Treatment is finished, follow up appointments and contact with medical professionals become few and far between, yet the life-changing effects of a brain tumour diagnosis are often still there. Years later, navigating a new normal can still be a real challenge and not without its problems.

The services and experiences we provide, not only offer survivors an opportunity to reconnect with nature, but they also serve as a catalyst for personal growth, self-confidence and renewed hope.

Recovery after a brain tumour diagnosis certainly doesn’t come with a handbook. Navigating this journey is hard. The Beyond Recovery Project is all about bringing together others on the same or similar journey, creating a ‘safe’ space and sense of community where survivors can share experiences and learn how to push beyond the physical and psychological barriers they face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the challenge, the team will be fundraising for The Beyond Recovery Project, and BANA (The British Acoustic Neuroma Association.)

The Beyond Recovery Project team training in Snowdonia

To support the team of brain tumour survivors in their quest to conquer Mount Toubkal, please visit their fundraising page at www.givewheel.com/fundraising/2450/jebel-toubkal-challenge-2024/