Local business celebrates national success
Lisa, proud owner of Designer Skin Tanning Studio, has turned the salon into one of the region’s most trusted names for tanning. Speaking after the win, she said: “Our customers are our sunshine, and we couldn’t have achieved this without their love and support.”
The recognition reflects not only the studio’s reputation for spotless facilities and state-of-the-art sunbeds, but also Lisa’s leadership. Described by her team as a mentor and motivator, she has helped shape the business into what regulars call “the best tanning studio in Halifax”.
With nearly two decades of presence in the town, Designer Skin has built a loyal following. Its two sites offer a range of vertical and lay-down sunbeds, alongside a welcoming environment praised for its professionalism and customer care.
The double award win confirms the studio’s growing status, but for Lisa it is also about lifting others: “Influence isn’t just about personal success – it’s about supporting people and setting high standards.”
As the team celebrates their success, they show no sign of slowing down. With a strong customer base, the multi-award-winning business Designer Skin Tanning Studio continues shining a spotlight on Halifax in the years ahead.
Designer Skin Tanning Studio can be found at 7–9 Sandhall Lane, Halifax, HX2 0DJ, and Designer Skin 2 at 18G Lydgate, Northowram. Congratulations!