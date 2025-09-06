Local business celebrates national success

A Halifax tanning studio is basking in national recognition after successfully winning two major honours at the 2025 365 Awards. Designer Skin Tanning Studio, which has branches in Halifax town centre and Northowram, was named Tanning Studio of the Year. Its owner, Lisa Eggett, also collected the Influential Women in Business Award, marking a double triumph for the local entrepreneur.

Lisa, proud owner of Designer Skin Tanning Studio, has turned the salon into one of the region’s most trusted names for tanning. Speaking after the win, she said: “Our customers are our sunshine, and we couldn’t have achieved this without their love and support.”

The recognition reflects not only the studio’s reputation for spotless facilities and state-of-the-art sunbeds, but also Lisa’s leadership. Described by her team as a mentor and motivator, she has helped shape the business into what regulars call “the best tanning studio in Halifax”.

With nearly two decades of presence in the town, Designer Skin has built a loyal following. Its two sites offer a range of vertical and lay-down sunbeds, alongside a welcoming environment praised for its professionalism and customer care.

Designer Skin Tanning Studio celebrated success at 365 Awards

The double award win confirms the studio’s growing status, but for Lisa it is also about lifting others: “Influence isn’t just about personal success – it’s about supporting people and setting high standards.”

As the team celebrates their success, they show no sign of slowing down. With a strong customer base, the multi-award-winning business Designer Skin Tanning Studio continues shining a spotlight on Halifax in the years ahead.