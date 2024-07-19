Local businesses come together to transform students’ futures

Local businesses have united to offer Huddersfield school students an extraordinary work experience week.

During this week's Youth Employment Week, which celebrates early careers and the importance of hiring young people, an initiative organised by Tina Booth of Fotini Coaching and Consultancy has provided young people with hands-on exposure to marketing, public relations, social media, video production, and business development skills.

Tina, who is an Enterprise Advisor supporting Royds Hall Academy careers provision, said: “This week I have had the privilege of meeting two wonderful year 10 students from Royds Hall Academy.

“As a passionate coach and mentor, I wanted to share my experiences and passion about the marketing industry and just how complex this industry is.

Joshua Thomas and Clayton Mazai, both 15, with Tina Booth of Fotini Coaching and Consultancy.

“Our goal this week was to introduce them to as many marketing and creative businesses and business owners. The students were exposed to not only the industry but also the stories behind running a successful business.

“What a week of learning. But this could not have worked without the generous donation of time from the business owners themselves. I hope other small business owners are encouraged to share their knowledge in this type of careers week format.”

The programme, managed by Tracy Woodhead, Careers Lead at Royds Hall, Huddersfield, has impacted students by bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world application.

“Tina has organised an exceptional work experience week for our students,” said Tracy. “Through her efforts, they have gained valuable insights and a genuine understanding of business.

Clayton Mazai, Alex Bebb of Social Progress and Joshua Thomas.

“Importantly, Tina has introduced them to her professional network, which is crucial for young people contemplating their post secondary education plans.

“Quality work experience is vital for youth as it inspires them and broadens their perspectives on available career paths. It encourages them to reflect on their skills and attributes, considering how these can align with potential careers.”

Tracy urged more small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to follow suit.

“This experience helps students develop their skills and engage in challenging tasks, preparing them for the professional world. We hope to see more businesses providing such valuable opportunities, as they play a significant role in shaping the future workforce.”

Joshua Thomas.

The initiative saw participation from an impressive lineup of local professionals, including:

The multi award winning Sam Teale of Sam Teale Productions

Sophie Seddon of Sophie Seddon PR

Alex Bebb and Elliott Duggan-Edwards of Social Progress

Katie Walden of Katie Walden Illustration

Nick Woodhead of Nick Woodhead Designs

Loren Birkett of West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA)/Huddersfield University

Chris Mitchell also of WYCA

Bruce McLeod from AD:VENTURE Kirklees

Gini Wilde of Scarlet Marketing

Business owner Kirsty Watson and apprentice Kenzi Shamsuddin-Roberts, from Qualia Academy

Additionally, students had the opportunity to tackle a real marketing strategy brief provided by one of Tina’s clients, offering them a taste of genuine industry challenges.

Helen Mahoney, Enterprise Co-Ordinator of West Yorkshire Combined Authority said work experience offers young people a critical glimpse into the professional world, helping them to hone transferable skills, boost their confidence, and enhance their employability.

For businesses, it brings fresh perspectives, helps identify future talent, and provides existing staff with valuable mentoring and leadership opportunities.

“Young people who have multiple employer encounters are significantly less likely to be unemployed and can earn substantially more over their careers. However, currently, only 40% of schools and young people receive these opportunities, highlighting a pressing need for more businesses to help,” said Helen.

“By volunteering their time, these local businesses have demonstrated an inspiring commitment to nurturing future talent and supporting community development.

“Their involvement sends a powerful message about the importance of collaboration in building a brighter future.”

Student Clayton Mazai said: “I enjoyed meeting different people in the marketing industry and the advice they gave us. This had a big impact on my business journey.”