Local businesspeople attend Huddersfield Unlimited’s Business Forum championing health and wellbeing
Huddersfield Unlimited’s event took place on Wednesday 25th September at the STADA EXPO, which was hosted at The University of Huddersfield’s Barbara Hepworth Building.
Huddersfield is increasingly drawing attention on the national and international stage with over £1Bn of investment heading to the area. This includes the University of Huddersfield’s National Health Innovation Campus (NHIC) and Kirklees Council’s Station 2 Stadium Enterprise Corridor.
Attendees discussed the latest innovations in health and wellbeing and explored the incredible innovations from the STADA Group through touring the STADA EXPO. Guests were also given the opportunity to be one of the first to enjoy a guided tour of NHIC’S brand new Daphne Steele Building, led by Prof Liz Towns-Andrews OBE (Lead on the National Health Innovation Campus at the University of Huddersfield) who was instrumental in delivering the project from its inception.
Speaking of the event, Nigel Stephenson, General Manager UK at STADA Thornton & Ross, said: “We’re proud to be sponsoring the next Business Forum, and partnering with Huddersfield Unlimited to champion health and wellbeing innovation in the town we call home and truly care for people’s health. Our roots lie deep in the local area, having been based in Huddersfield for over 100 years, and we’ve even had multiple generations of families working at the company over the decades. And right now, Huddersfield is a town full of ambition and innovation – from the incredible University campus, through to the many exciting businesses operating across the area. As a global healthcare company, we need to be able to access talent and, thanks to the developments in Huddersfield with the National Health Innovation Campus, that talent pool will be secured for many years to come.”
Charles Maltby said: “A fun and dynamic evening once again, so fantastic to see the business community of Huddersfield attend what was an evening of insightful ideas around health and wellbeing. It is truly incredible to see the sector thriving in our town, through projects like the NHIC. The new Daphne Steel Building is a unique, brilliant addition to the University, and I’d like to thank Liz Towns-Andrews for the informative tour of the building. The other attendees certainly appreciated the Wow Factor the newly seen interior of the building offers and helps justify its aim to be recognised as a Platinum WELL Standard location. The NHIC as a whole will be transformational for the town, and put Huddersfield on the map for the national and global healthcare communities.”
