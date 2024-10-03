Local businesspeople attend Huddersfield Unlimited’s Business Forum championing health and wellbeing

Over 60 of Huddersfield’s leading businesspeople attended Huddersfield Unlimited’s third Business Forum last night, united by an aim of promoting health and wellbeing innovation in the town. The event was sponsored by STADA Thornton & Ross, the pharmaceutical company behind household favourite brands Covonia®, Zoflora® and Savlon®.

Huddersfield Unlimited’s event took place on Wednesday 25th September at the STADA EXPO, which was hosted at The University of Huddersfield’s Barbara Hepworth Building.

Huddersfield is increasingly drawing attention on the national and international stage with over £1Bn of investment heading to the area. This includes the University of Huddersfield’s National Health Innovation Campus (NHIC) and Kirklees Council’s Station 2 Stadium Enterprise Corridor.

Attendees discussed the latest innovations in health and wellbeing and explored the incredible innovations from the STADA Group through touring the STADA EXPO. Guests were also given the opportunity to be one of the first to enjoy a guided tour of NHIC’S brand new Daphne Steele Building, led by Prof Liz Towns-Andrews OBE (Lead on the National Health Innovation Campus at the University of Huddersfield) who was instrumental in delivering the project from its inception.

Sir John Harman speaks at the Forum

Speaking of the event, Nigel Stephenson, General Manager UK at STADA Thornton & Ross, said: “We’re proud to be sponsoring the next Business Forum, and partnering with Huddersfield Unlimited to champion health and wellbeing innovation in the town we call home and truly care for people’s health. Our roots lie deep in the local area, having been based in Huddersfield for over 100 years, and we’ve even had multiple generations of families working at the company over the decades. And right now, Huddersfield is a town full of ambition and innovation – from the incredible University campus, through to the many exciting businesses operating across the area. As a global healthcare company, we need to be able to access talent and, thanks to the developments in Huddersfield with the National Health Innovation Campus, that talent pool will be secured for many years to come.”