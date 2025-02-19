Local care groups host carers cafe
This new initiative provides an opportunity for carers from the local community to meet and chat over tea, coffee, and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have the chance to take a tour of the home and ask any questions they might have about care.
General Manager, Susan Carter, said: “Our newly launched Carers Café allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!”
Elderflower Manager, Kerry Ann Woodward, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Boroughbridge Manor Care Home for this initiative. It’s a fantastic opportunity for carers to come together, support each other, and enjoy some well-deserved relaxation.”