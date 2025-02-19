Local care groups host carers cafe

Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge are excited to announce the launch of a new Carers Café, in partnership with Elderflower Home Care. The café will take place every second Thursday of the month from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

This new initiative provides an opportunity for carers from the local community to meet and chat over tea, coffee, and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have the chance to take a tour of the home and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager, Susan Carter, said: “Our newly launched Carers Café allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!”

