Local care home celebrates 25 years

Mulberry Court care home in Rawcliffe, York has thrown a party for residents, their families and the community to celebrate twenty-five years of serving the local community.

Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with live music from popular local entertainer, John Kellow, a visit from York Mayor and even some special guests – reindeers - put in a special appearance to start the homes countdown to Christmas.

Mulberry Court has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The home was purpose build in 1999 and was opened by MP Hugh Bailey, it stands on the former grounds of Clifton Hospital and is just a short distance from the city centre.

General Manager, Rachael Moss said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here Mulberry Court for the past twenty-five years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff. Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Mulberry Court such a loving home.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.