Local care home celebrates National Cheese Day

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Meadowbeck care home in York had a fantastic time celebrating National Cheese Day this week, surely one of the best days of the year!

The homes life enrichment and hospitality team, got together to source some local cheeses, as well as some more exotic ones. The residents had great fun taste testing a variety of cheeses along with relishes, chutneys, fresh fruits, plus a range of breads, biscuits and crackers, accompanied with a glass of prosecco. There was a lot of debate over which flavour combination was best, it was very hard to decide on a winner!

To make the afternoon more special our residents were treated to a live saxophone performance by popular musician, Clare, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere throughout the home.

General Manager, Annaliza Kemp, said: “Everyone was so excited to hear there was a National Cheese Day, what a brilliant excuse to get lots of delicious cheeses in to sample. Our residents had a fantastic time tasting all the different cheeses and prosecco on offer.”

Thea, a resident at Meadowbeck commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely day. It really doesn’t get any better than cheese for me, I’ve always been a cheese fanatic! It was great to be able to sample so many new cheeses, not to mention all the chutneys and relishes our head chef added into the mix, the food is always fantastic here! We all had the best time.”

