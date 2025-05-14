Local Care Home Delivers Sweet Treat For Local Firefighters.

Residents and staff at the Lindum House Care Home in Beverley marked National Donut Week with a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for their local heroes. In a spirit of community and thanks, the home delivered a delicious selection of donuts to the local fire station, thanking the firefighters for their unwavering dedication and service.

The sweet treats were delivered on behalf of the residents, who wanted to show their appreciation for the bravery and commitment of the fire crew. The initiative was led by Jayne Clarke, General Manager at Lindum House, who said:

“Our local firefighters work tirelessly to keep our community safe, often putting themselves in harm’s way. National Donut Week felt like the perfect opportunity to say thank you in a fun and meaningful way. We hope the donuts brought a smile to their faces as much as their service brings peace of mind to ours.”

One of the residents at Lindum House shared their admiration:

Beverley Firefighters with their sweet treats as part of 'National Donut Week'

“Firefighters are true heroes. It’s hard to imagine the courage it takes to run into danger to help others. We’re so grateful for everything they do, and we just wanted to let them know how much they mean to us.”