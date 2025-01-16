Local care home embraces flower power

Residents at Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick, York celebrated International Flower Day which takes place on January 19.

International Flower Day promotes the psychological boost that flowers can give to people. From growing and nurturing plants and flowers, to gifting flowers to show love and appreciation, and sometimes just the simple act of admiring their beauty – flowers have the power to make someone’s day.

Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the day including a flower arranging class, creating beautiful blooms to display around our home for everyone to enjoy. reminiscing about their gardens and favourite flowers. We had virtual visits to famous gardens on YouTube, with a flower quiz which everyone really enjoyed. Their collective knowledge about flowers gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive as well as sharing tips from classes attended in the past.

Annaliza Kemp, General Manager at Meadowbeck Care Home said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons. We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoying the escapism of virtually visiting some of the most famous gardens in the world.”

