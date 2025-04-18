Local care home enjoys alpaca visit

Highfield care home, in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster was full of animal mischief on Thursday when the mobile zoo came to visit the home.

Residents at Highfield were pleasantly surprised to see alpaca’s - Mr Bubbles and Colin - roaming around their garden as Joe’s Owl Encounters and Exotic Zoo paid a visit. Animal therapy sessions are designed to stimulate and engage while promoting mental well-being

General Manager Luke Owens said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Patricia was very excited by Mr Bubbles and Colin: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were happy to be stroked by so many of us.”

