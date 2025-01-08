Local care home get on their blue suede shoes
It is estimated that Elvis has sold over one billion records worldwide so to honour the undisputed King of Rock & Roll, the staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing.
General Manager, Annaliza Kemp, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his early life and what influenced him and watching old Elvis movies, he was such an incredible talent. This afternoon we had live entertainment when we welcomed back Glen Booth, who performed a selection of Elvis’s well-known hits, it is amazing how many songs he recorded. We all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!”
Jean, a resident said: “I loved Elvis growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”
