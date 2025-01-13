Local care home get on their blue suede shoes

Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough was transformed into Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday on 8 January.

It is estimated that Elvis has sold over one billion records worldwide so to honour the undisputed King of Rock & Roll, the staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing.

General Manager, Mandy Scott, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his early life and what influenced him and watching old Elvis movies, he was such an incredible talent. This afternoon we had Kim and Dave who performed many of his songs including Blue Suede Shoes, it is amazing how many songs he recorded. We all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!”

Les, a resident said: “I loved Elvis growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”

