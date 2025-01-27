Local care home hosts blue light breakfast

Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick is throwing open its doors the last Monday of the month to offer breakfast for all local blue light services

Staff and residents at the home know how hard our emergency services work so they wanted to give something back and ensure all emergency workers know they are welcome at the home on the last Monday from 08.00 am to enjoy a freshly baked croissant or a Danish pastry along with a delicious cup of tea or coffee to send them on their way.

The homes hospitality team will be baking up a storm with a selection of freshly prepared pastries for any emergency workers who would like to drop in to the home between 8am and 9.30am.

General Manager for Meadowbeck, Annaliza Kemp, comments: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious, freshly baked croissants and breakfast pastries to set them up for the day.”

