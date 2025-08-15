Local care home hosts blue light breakfast

Mount Vale Care Home in Northallerton proudly opened its doors this week to local emergency service personnel for a special “Blue Light Breakfast” event, offering a warm welcome and heartfelt thanks to those who serve on the front lines.

Blue light workers—including members of the Police, Fire, Ambulance and NHS services— including first responder volunteers, were invited to stop by the home for a complimentary breakfast of freshly prepared bacon & sausage sandwiches and a hot drink. The event was part of Mount Vale’s ongoing efforts to build strong connections with the local community and show appreciation for the dedication and hard work of all of our emergency responders.

General Manager Trudi Gillespie said: “We are incredibly grateful for everything our blue light workers do, often putting others before themselves in challenging circumstances. Hosting a Blue Light Breakfast is just one small way we can say thank you and give back to those who give so much to us all.”

Residents and staff were thrilled to welcome the visitors and enjoyed the opportunity to chat and share stories with the guests over breakfast.

Mount Vale Care Home, operated by Barchester Healthcare, is committed to supporting its community and looks forward to hosting more community-focused events in the near future.